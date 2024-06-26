Fire crews tackle room on fire in Lancaster house
Fire crews raced to the scene of a fire in Lancaster.
Fire engines from Lancaster, Hornby and Bolton-le-Sands attended a fire involving a room in a property on Westbourne Road, Lancaster at 7.51pm on June 25.
Firefighters used one hose reel, four breathing apparatus, and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for three hours.
