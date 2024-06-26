Fire crews tackle room on fire in Lancaster house

By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jun 2024, 10:07 BST
Fire crews raced to the scene of a fire in Lancaster.

Fire engines from Lancaster, Hornby and Bolton-le-Sands attended a fire involving a room in a property on Westbourne Road, Lancaster at 7.51pm on June 25.

Firefighters used one hose reel, four breathing apparatus, and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for three hours.

