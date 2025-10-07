Fire crews tackle outbuilding and diesel tank blaze in Lancaster

Firefighters raced to the scene of a building fire in Lancaster.

Seven fire engines raced to the scene of a building fire in Lancaster.

Hornby crews worked alongside appliances from Carnforth Fire Station, Morecambe Fire Station, Preston Fire Station, Fulwood Fire Station, Fleetwood Fire Station and Bolton-le-Sands at the fire involving an outbuilding and diesel tanks.

This was at 2.09pm on October 6.

Once a water supply was established, utilising a Light Portable Pump (LPP) from a nearby river, the crew were tasked with wearing Breathing Apparatus (BA) to empty the affected building and extinguish the fire.

Hornby arrived back to station at approximately 8pm and spent an additional hour servicing and cleaning all the equipment that was used.