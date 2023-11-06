News you can trust since 1837
Fire crews tackle derelict building blaze in Carnforth

Fire crews were called out to a derelict building on fire in Carnforth.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Nov 2023, 15:36 GMT
The blaze was at a derelict building in Carnforth.

Four fire engines from Carnforth, Silverdale, Lancaster, and Morecambe attended the derelict building fire on Warton Road, Carnforth at 9.06am this morning (November 6).

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a positive-pressure ventilation unit, and a thermal imaging camera at the incident.

No casualties were reported.

They were in attendance for an hour and a fifteen minutes.

