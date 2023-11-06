Fire crews tackle derelict building blaze in Carnforth
Fire crews were called out to a derelict building on fire in Carnforth.
Four fire engines from Carnforth, Silverdale, Lancaster, and Morecambe attended the derelict building fire on Warton Road, Carnforth at 9.06am this morning (November 6).
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a positive-pressure ventilation unit, and a thermal imaging camera at the incident.
No casualties were reported.
They were in attendance for an hour and a fifteen minutes.