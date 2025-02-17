Fire crews tackle chimney fire in Carnforth village

Crews located two pockets of fire within the chimney.

Hornby fire crews were called to reports of a chimney fire in Melling.

Crews located two pockets of fire within the chimney - utilising the Nimbus nozzle and chimney rods, the crew were able to extinguish and remove these.

The crew then packed away the equipment and tidied up the affected area. They were at the scene for approximately 45 minutes.

The incident was at 4.45pm on February 16.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We recommend that chimneys are swept annually to avoid any build up inside (and so you won’t be needing a visit from us!). ”