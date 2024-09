Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews from Hornby were called to a report of a fire in Lancaster.

This was at 12.11pm on September 29.

When they arrived a fire was found inside a clothes donation bin on Edward Street.

The crew used bolt croppers to gain access to the bin and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.