Fire crews help vehicle trapped in flood water near Kirkby Lonsdale
Hornby fire crews were called out to reports a vehicle had broken down in flood water on Kirkby Lonsdale Road.
This was at 11.50am today (Thursday, January 2).
A Hornby fire service spokesman said: “Please remain alert when driving as there are still quite a few roads still with sitting water, making them impassable.
“As we left the scene the road has been closed off - if you see road closed signs on your travels please find an alternative route.”