News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Fire crews go to scene of Lancaster fire over weekend

Firefighters raced to the scene of a fire in Lancaster in the early hours of Sunday morning.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST

Three fire engines from Morecambe, Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands went to the fire on Marshaw Road, Lancaster at 1.13am on Sunday, (June 25).

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets, a ventilation unit and cutting tools to extinguish the fire.

Crews were at the scene for two hours.

Firefighters went to the scene of a fire in Lancaster.Firefighters went to the scene of a fire in Lancaster.
Firefighters went to the scene of a fire in Lancaster.
Related topics:LancasterMorecambe