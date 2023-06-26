Fire crews go to scene of Lancaster fire over weekend
Firefighters raced to the scene of a fire in Lancaster in the early hours of Sunday morning.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST
Three fire engines from Morecambe, Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands went to the fire on Marshaw Road, Lancaster at 1.13am on Sunday, (June 25).
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets, a ventilation unit and cutting tools to extinguish the fire.
Crews were at the scene for two hours.