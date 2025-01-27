Fire crews from Hornby called out to two fires near Lancaster
In the first incident on January 26 at 11.59am Hornby were called alongside Lancaster Fire Station and Morecambe Fire Station to a building fire in Halton.
After the fire had been extinguished by crews wearing breathing apparatus, the aerial ladder platform was used to gain access to the outside of the property to remove the damaged materials.
On the way back to station at 1.22 pm on the same day, the crew were sent to another incident in Hornby - on arrival it became clear to the crew that the smoke alarms within the property had been activated due to burnt toast.
Whilst in attendance, an old style block adapter was found at the property - this was replaced for a much newer and safer strip adapter.,
Fire safety advice was given to the occupier before the crew were made available for other calls.