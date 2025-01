Fire crews were called to a car stuck in flood water at Gressingham Bridge near Hornby.

This was at 9.23pm on December 31.

A fire service spokesman said: “Thankfully after a search it was apparent that no one was inside the vehicle needing rescuing.”

The bridge was closed on New Year's Eve and impassable due to flood water.

Motorists were being advised to avoid the route.