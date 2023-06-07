Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands, along with the aerial ladder platform from Morecambe, were called to reports of an incident on Morecambe Road, Lancaster at 10.12pm on June 6.

The fire was on the first floor of a derelict commercial property.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets, two breathing apparatus, small tools, a reciprocating saw, and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire which took 45 minutes.