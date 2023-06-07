Fire crews called out to derelict building blaze in Lancaster
Firefighters were called to a derelict building on fire on a Lancaster street.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read
Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands, along with the aerial ladder platform from Morecambe, were called to reports of an incident on Morecambe Road, Lancaster at 10.12pm on June 6.
The fire was on the first floor of a derelict commercial property.
Firefighters used two hose reel jets, two breathing apparatus, small tools, a reciprocating saw, and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire which took 45 minutes.