Fire crews attend scene of fire on ground floor of house in Lancaster

Fire crews raced to the scene of part of a building on fire in Lancaster.

At 7.26pm on Monday, (February 13), three fire engines from Lancaster, Bolton-le-Sands, and Silverdale attended a domestic building fire on Claughton Drive, Lancaster.

The incident involved the ground floor of a domestic property.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

They were in attendance for an hour.

