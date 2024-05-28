Join Finnish artist Henna Asikainen to explore feelings of belonging and home by working together to build a human sized nest, looking out to sea on Heysham Barrows.

Gather driftwood and foliage or bring along your own natural materials or spare fabrics to help construct a huge nest, connecting with the natural world.

Situated close to the historic ruins of St. Patrick's Chapel in Heysham Village, all are invited to come between 10am-4pm on Saturday June 1.

Henna is a Finnish artist based in the UK.

Her artwork is concerned with humans' complex relationship with nature and its intersections with social justice, climate justice, migration and notions of belonging.

NEST is part of Landing, a co-commission by Lancaster Arts and We Live Here, which focuses on art, ecology and community, seeking to build deeper connections between people and

the natural environments around us.