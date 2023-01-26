Fine dining experience set to come to Lancaster when new restaurant opens in March

Journey Social already has a coffee and brunch spot on New Street in Lancaster called Kitchen by Journey Social, but have now expanded into a new site on Sun Street in Lancaster which has cost more to refit than was originally thought.

Journey Social said on their Facebook page: “As you may already know we have taken a new site on Sun Street in Lancaster, to open our very first evening dining spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“‘Now or Never’ by Journey Social will be Lancaster’s only fine dining tasting menu restaurant, with the menu changing so regularly that it will be now or never to experience it!

Owners of a fine dining restaurant coming to Lancaster in March have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise the final funds needed to get the doors open.

“Our pop-up evening events at our New Street site have always been sold out, so it made sense to expand into another venue.

“We are getting very close to our planned opening in March, but we need some support from our loyal and regular fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Sun Street site was in worse state than we’d hoped, with rotten floors, damp and wonky walls.

“This has taken a chunk of our refit budget to rectify and so we are turning to you to help support our opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners of a fine dining restaurant coming to Lancaster in March have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise the final funds needed to get the doors open.

“Today we are launching our ‘pay it forward’ Crowdfunding campaign on our website to raise the final funds we need to get the doors open, and get serving the lovely people of Lancaster the most amazing food possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are asking, if possible, for you to pay forward some coffees, brunch or maybe even a night out at our new restaurant.

“This would be in the form of a voucher for Coffee or Brunch at our current site, or a full blown night out at our new site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So if you’re planning on hitting us up for some brunch or coffee over the next few weeks, then we’d love you to have a look at our website in the link in our bio and pay it forward.

“We know we are asking a lot, especially at a time where things are tight, but we’d be beyond grateful for any support you could offer us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad