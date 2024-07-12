Find out more about Eden Project Morecambe with community conversations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A programme of community conversations for people to find out more about Eden Project Morecambe is due to resume, with the next taking place on Tuesday August 6 at 1.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As with previous community conversations, there will be a chance for attendees to hear directly from the Eden team and the other partners involved in the project, along with the opportunity to ask questions.

The conversations will take place on the first Tuesday of every month and be a mixture of online via Microsoft Teams and in-person, with dates in the diary right through to January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first in-person event will take place on Tuesday September 3 at Morecambe Winter Gardens from 6pm.

You can sign up to attend at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/eden-project-morecambe-community-conversations, where you’ll also find links to recordings of previous conversations.