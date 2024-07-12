Find out more about Eden Project Morecambe with community conversations

By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Jul 2024, 15:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A programme of community conversations for people to find out more about Eden Project Morecambe is due to resume, with the next taking place on Tuesday August 6 at 1.30pm.

As with previous community conversations, there will be a chance for attendees to hear directly from the Eden team and the other partners involved in the project, along with the opportunity to ask questions.

The conversations will take place on the first Tuesday of every month and be a mixture of online via Microsoft Teams and in-person, with dates in the diary right through to January 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first in-person event will take place on Tuesday September 3 at Morecambe Winter Gardens from 6pm.

You can sign up to attend at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/eden-project-morecambe-community-conversations, where you’ll also find links to recordings of previous conversations.

Related topics:MorecambeMicrosoftMorecambe Winter Gardens
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice