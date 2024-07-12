Find out more about Eden Project Morecambe with community conversations
As with previous community conversations, there will be a chance for attendees to hear directly from the Eden team and the other partners involved in the project, along with the opportunity to ask questions.
The conversations will take place on the first Tuesday of every month and be a mixture of online via Microsoft Teams and in-person, with dates in the diary right through to January 2025.
The first in-person event will take place on Tuesday September 3 at Morecambe Winter Gardens from 6pm.
You can sign up to attend at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/eden-project-morecambe-community-conversations, where you’ll also find links to recordings of previous conversations.