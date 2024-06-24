Find out interesting facts about Morecambe at five new promenade attractions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five pieces of interactive playground equipment have been installed on Morecambe promenade which will play a story track when the foot pedal is pumped a few times.

Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID) have installed the five Audionetic Playnetic devices at key locations along the promenade, each designed to celebrate and illuminate the rich cultural and natural heritage of Morecambe.

The selected themes include the Time and Tide Bell, the iconic Eric Morecambe statue, the breathtaking Mountainscape Panorama, the heroic RNLI station at Green Street, and the captivating Birds of the Bay at the Yacht Club.

Pumping the pedal will create enough energy to play the message embedded in each Audionetic device.

From left: James Donnell and Helen Harvey of Morecambe RNLI, Ruth Wilkinson Chair of Morecambe BID, Iain Pilling United Utilities area engagement lead Lancashire, and Adam and Liam from Sapphire Utility Solutions.

Each message has been professionally recorded by Lancashire actor Julia Haworth, who had a leading role in the North West soap opera Coronation Street.

The interpretation boards besides each device gives a brief description of the information imparted and, by scanning a QR code on each board, the user will be directed to a specific page on the Morecambe BID website explaining more.

Ruth Wilkinson, chair of Morecambe BID and owner of the Consult Centre in Morecambe, said: “We are excited to bring this project to Morecambe, it is yet another reason for visitors to spend time with us here in Morecambe. A reason too, for local families to enjoy a walk along the prom, and perhaps find out some interesting facts about Morecambe. Our thanks go to

United Utilities and our partners who have helped us in bringing this exciting new attraction to Morecambe.”

Iain Pilling, area engagement lead for Lancashire at United Utilities, said: “When Morecambe BID asked us to be involved in this project, we were happy to help. It’s a fantastic

addition to the promenade and we hope visitors enjoy it."

Zak Haworth, account manager at Sapphire Utility Solutions, United Utilities civil engineering partner said: “It was a pleasure to work with Morecambe BID and United Utilities installing

the fun Playnetics device on Morecambe Promenade and we look forward to working in Morecambe again in the future, especially with the coming Eden project.”

Morecambe BID would like to thank all those who have been involved in getting this project off the ground.

They include United Utilities, Sapphire Solutions, Alpha Engraving of White Lund, Voiceovers-UK of Dolphinholme and Lancaster City Council.