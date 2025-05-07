Final shindig for Lancaster mayor’s charity event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a phenomenal year of gigs, good times, and giving back, Music With The Mayor is going out with a bang!

The Platform, Morecambe will see the final event of this incredible project, celebrating a year of music, community spirit, and fundraising for Citizens Advice North Lancashire on Sunday, May 11.

Chosen by Mayor Abi Mills as her charity of the year, Citizens Advice North Lancashire has been at the heart of a music-filled journey that’s featured everything from sea shanties and punk to folk tunes about the witch trials.

They even welcomed world-renowned singer-songwriter Frank Turner to the Lancaster Town Hall stage!

The final show on May 11 will feature an incredible local line-up.

Now, it's time to wrap up the year in style with a BIG party - and everyone’s invited.

“This project has been a highlight of my year as Mayor,” said Abi Mills. “Music has brought our community together while supporting an organisation that makes a real difference. I can’t wait to celebrate everything we’ve achieved together.”

The final show on May 11 will feature an incredible local line-up including Off The Rails, Pete Moser and friends, Owlys, Katoush and Chveni Khmebi (Georgian choir).

Expect dancing, joy, and a few surprises as they reveal the total amount raised over the past year.

Mayor Abi Mills with band members who performed at a previous Music with the mayor event.

Street food heroes Wrap Ninjas will also be on-site to keep the energy (and the flavours) high.

“This has truly been a team effort,” said Joanna Young, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice North Lancashire. “From the artists and volunteers to every person who bought a ticket - you’ve helped create something really special.”

Tickets are available via the Platform website, in person at the Box Office, or from https://www.universe.com/events/encore-a-celebration-of-music-with-the-ex-mayor-tickets-CJK5NB

Whether you've joined us for sea shanties, danced at a punk night, or just want to support a great cause and have an amazing time - don’t miss this final celebration.

Bring your friends, bring your family - let’s dance Music With The Mayor out in style!