Mama G

Storytime Roadshow

FABULOUS in so many senses of the word. An amazing and energetic mixture of stories and songs, fun for all ages, and could not be more inclusive. The audience were engaged from start to finish and there were high levels of participation throughout. Mama G is captivating in looks and personality. One audience member's feedback " Mama G was fantastic and funny. l loved what she was wearing, she was marvellous" . Look out for her on social media, would highly recommend. 5/5

Angela Bra Micro Rave at Morecambe Fringe Festival.

Helen Dickinson and Jean Grey

Annie and Angela's Disco Divorce Party (Ann Sup and Angela Bra)

So, the last act of this year's Morecambe Fringe arrives and what a fabulous way to end. A version of this show was at last years Fringe and I saw and loved that one. This year is even better, there are new jokes and songs (I'm still humming them) everything was just tighter and flowed so much better. The audience are taken on the Disco Divorce party in the company of Ann Sup and Angela Bra both extremely talented and engaging performers who (spoiler free) take us on the funniest and most fabulous bar crawl ever with enough puns jokes songs and sound effects to keep you thoroughly entertained, I was laughing from start to finish (when I was not singing along). Word of warning this show is one were audience participation is essential and was one of my fringe highlights, this show is Edinburgh fringe bound and comes highly recommended I hope to get up to Edinburgh to catch this again

Christian Ainscough

Becky Fury performed at Morecambe Fringe Festival.

5/5 Stars

Becky Fury: Identity

After last years award winning C*nt! I was really looking forward to this.

Becky is likeable, exuberant and approached the well worn subject of British identity from a new angle.

Richard Cobb at Morecambe Fringe Festival.

Deft wordplay and observations about putting the ish into British, and talking about her queer identity in a relatable and self deprecating way.

This show is packed with sharp anecdotes and makes you think as well as laugh. The rebranding of Admiral Nelson as a queer folk hero, which, whilst lacking academic rigour certainly puts national pride up for reappraisal and the ‘confession’ about her colonial Indian family was as edgy and endearing.

Definitely one to watch in Edinburgh.

5/5

Fran Isherwood performed at Morecambe Fringe Festival.

Paul Simeon

Lubna Kerr-Tickbox

What a unique and riveting portrayal of a first generation’s arrival from Pakistan to Glasgow. They arrive with such expectation and hope but for most of their lives in Glasgow Lubna’s family experience racial abuse and discrimination.. Sitting in the audience one may feel uncomfortable as we recognise the incident’s she describes but we are not on the receiving end of recrimination, far from it. Indeed we are simply invited in to share her history performed with integrity and versatility. Lubna Kerr’s performance shows agility as she moves from one role to another, she finds the humour in the everyday and we see the resilience and strength shown by her parents and herself. We laugh with her. We come away feeling a humbling sense of empathy. Her final message for us in the astounding performance is a quote from her mother, ‘ Keep looking forward’ and she adds "with love and compassion."

This a heartfelt and talented performance, not to be missed.

Gwen Atkinson

5/5

Annie and Angela's Disco Divorce Party at Morecambe Fringe Festival.

Fran Isherwood - Songs my mother used to sing

A welcome return for Fran Isherwood in this almost anarchic collection of tales, firmly set in the house with Mother. Completely relatable, as my Mother used to sing Summertime relentlessly when I was but a nipper. The material is all there, the presentation could do with some slickening, however, the semi-shambolic presentation adds to the appeal and it's hard if not impossible to find Fran completely endearing.

3/5

Paul Simeon

Pauline Vallance: Song Swap-o-Rama

A singalong with all the words set to other tunes. This show is as warm and gentle as a good bath. A lovely hour, which was beautiful to hear, and clever in the way it makes you really listen to the lyrics. I found myself completely reappraising some classics, and the technical ability required is Les Dawson x 50!

Paul Simeon

5/5

Steve Cowley: BattleCry

Intense drama masterfully delivered. Based on true stories from real soldiers battling PTSD, it's minimal refreshing theatre with no fourth wall, just an invite into the mindset of those who still suffer. Everyone who orders men into battle should see this.

5/5

Paul Simeon

Richard Cobb: Couple Massage

This debut hour from Scottish Comedian Richard Cobb was gentle and likeable. His anecdotal stories of his marriage were relatable, his obsession with celebrity dogs less so, but it made for an interesting hour and gave a real new insight.

He has an easy affable charm which will do him well, it'd be interesting to see the show on the other side of Edinburgh, after he's given it the stage time it deserves.

This is a 3 star now, but I can easily see it being a 4 after an Edinburgh run tightens and sharpens delivery and presence.

3/5

Paul Simeon

Richard Pulsford: Short Joke Teller

A barrage of one liners. It's in the nature of puns that some make you groan and some make you want to stand and applaud the brainery that creates the connections. Richard's delivery is such that he could easily work in IT, yet he's enthralling in a quiet way that exudes confidence and charm.

5/5

Paul Simeon

Angela Bra: MicroRAVE!

A veritable barrage of jokes and songs, puns and cheese toasties!

Angela Bra is well on her way to establishing herself as national treasure status, much more of this and she'll be made a Dame!

5/5