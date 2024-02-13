Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The main event, spanning February 15-17, 6pm – 10pm will showcase an expanded collection of 12 captivating installations and one mile of lighting surprises, transformations and experiences designed by an eclectic mix of local and national artists, with an array of selfie moments, including a piece from the Netherlands. The trail, strategically positioned along Morecambe Seafront, extends over a mile from the Sailing Club Jetty to the Midland Hotel and Stone Jetty, offering a breath-taking journey along the curving shapes of Morecambe Bay.

There promises to be something for all ages, including:

- A giant marine creature’s huge inflatable tentacles will spill out from the balcony at Morecambe Winter Gardens as part of the stunning light festival. The installation has been created by internationally renowned artists Filthy Luker and Pedro Estrellas from Designs in Air, who are renowned for turning their playful ideas into large sculptures in an effort to make the world a brighter, more surreal place.

An Under the Sea parade featuring a dancing octopus, shoals of fish, disco jellyfish and lit up floats will be just one of the highlights of Baylight 24.

- Inside the Winter Gardens, visitors will have the opportunity to see oyster catchers and seagulls, among others, flying around the ceiling through animations accompanied by a brand new soundtrack created by More Music and young people from the West End.

- Friday night February 16 sees an Under the Sea parade take to Marine Road Central, offering opportunities for residents and attendees to make parade pieces during the half term week and be part of the spectacle, setting the tone for an exceptional weekend. The parade will be operated by a host of familiar Morecambe faces, from LAMATA Dance School, Heysham Power Stations as well as accompanying beats from music maestros Baybeat and local legends Samba Espirito. Expect a giant drumming octopus, shoals of fish, disco jellyfish and a surprise or two!

- Winners of a children's drawing competition projected onto The Queens Hotel.

- A first time seen original sculpture of a winged mermaid designed by local artist Shane Johnsone & Sandylands Primary School.

A captivating and unique installation that celebrates the mesmerising beauty and otherworldliness of bioluminescent organisms.

John O’Neill from Morecambe BID, which has put in match funding for Baylight, said: “This is a real chance for Morecambe Businesses to show that we are Eden-ready to relaunch Morecambe as a year-round resort.”

Baylight ‘24 takes place in Morecambe from February 15-17, 6pm-10pm (Friday night parade 6pm-7pm).