‘A great man’ was how well-known Morecambe businessman David Needham was described at his funeral.

David, who was 83, owned and ran Venture Caravan Park in Westgate and Ocean Edge Caravan Park in Heysham.

His wide-ranging voluntary work included being chairman of governors of Heysham High School (now Bay Leadership Academy), governor at Mossgate Primary School,

a magistrate from 2001 to 2011 and an active member of Morecambe and Heysham Rotary Club, raising funds for charity.

David Needham.

David ran a credit union, served on the board of Lancaster City Football Club and was a prominent member of Morecambe and Lunesdale Constituency Labour Party.

Lancaster City Football Club paid tribute to David Needham, saying: “David was a stalwart of Lancaster City Football Club for many years.

"Collectively on behalf of players, volunteers, staff and supporters throughout the years, we'd like to say thank you David for all you did for this club.”

Born in 1941 and educated in Buxton, Derbyshire, his first job was with a shoe factory in Bacup before he joined Ordnance Survey.

In Huddersfield he met his future wife Sheila, who lived next door, and they married in 1963.

After working in the building trade as a site agent, he bought his uncle’s shop in 1977.

Tributes at the funeral were paid by Helen Scholes, funeral celebrant, and David’s sister Melanie.

As well as Sheila, David leaves three sons Andrew, Mark and Darren, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He died at Glen Care Home on July 21 and the funeral took place at Beetham Crematorium.

Donations in David’s memory were given to the water charity WaterAid, which he supported for many years.