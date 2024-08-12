Final farewell for former Lancaster teacher and author who has died aged 84

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Distinguished Lancaster geographer and architectural historian Jim Price has died aged 84.

Jim was formerly head of geography at St Martin’s College (now University of Cumbria) and author of the book Sharpe, Paley and Austin: a Lancaster Architectural Practice.

He was the first chairman of the Friends of Lancaster City Museum, set up when the museum was under threat, and was closely involved with Trinity United Reformed Church and Lancaster Historical and Archaeological Society.

Born in the Potteries in 1940, he never met his father James, who died a few weeks later in France during World War II.

He studied at Hull University, where he met his future wife, Anne. They married in 1962.

For 30 years, from 1970 to 2000, he was a key member of staff at St Martin’s College, at first as a lecturer and then as head of geography.

He developed wide-ranging interests in local history, industrial archaeology, church architecture and military history, and helped excavate the remains of Lancaster’s Roman fort.

Always a keen sketcher and photographer, he provided many illustrations for his own works.

His research led to several publications ranging from A History of Congregationalism in North Lancashire and Lancaster 100 Years Ago to his proudest achievement and a lifelong passion, the book on Sharpe, Paley and Austin.

Jim completed a master’s degree in urban change through Salford University.

For more than 40 years he played a prominent part in Trinity UR Church as an elder, choir member and chair of the management committee. His faith was important to him.

He served on the board of visitors of Lancaster Prison.

“The need to give back burned in him,” said Jim’s son Matthew, a deputy headteacher, in his eulogy at the funeral. He called Jim his hero.

He was a member of the successful Britannia Hotel quiz team and a member of two wine-tasting groups in Lancaster.

Jim died on July 20 in Bedford, where he and his wife had moved eight years ago.

He also leaves a daughter, Kathryn, and two grandsons.

The funeral took place on Thursday August 8, also in Bedford.

Donations in his memory were given to Tibbs Dementia Foundation in Bedford.