Families can discover the wonderful world of Barbie in her debut live action film, which dazzles its way to the big screen from July 21.

For those wanting something a little spookier this summer, Disney’s Haunted Mansion creeps into Vue on Friday, August 11.

There’s plenty of animated adventures for families and film fans heading to Vue this summer break, including Pixar’s Elemental.

Barbie is being screened at Vue Lancaster from July 21.

Other family blockbusters featuring at Vue this summer include the radical reboot Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem¸ which takes a brand-new look at the iconic heroes in a half-shell, the deep sea high school drama of a young kraken embracing the teenage life of a typical human in Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, as well as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.