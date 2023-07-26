News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Films for everyone at Vue Lancaster this summer

To kick start the school holidays, Vue Lancaster has announced a variety of animated adventures and summer blockbusters coming to the big screen.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST

Families can discover the wonderful world of Barbie in her debut live action film, which dazzles its way to the big screen from July 21.

For those wanting something a little spookier this summer, Disney’s Haunted Mansion creeps into Vue on Friday, August 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There’s plenty of animated adventures for families and film fans heading to Vue this summer break, including Pixar’s Elemental.

Barbie is being screened at Vue Lancaster from July 21.Barbie is being screened at Vue Lancaster from July 21.
Barbie is being screened at Vue Lancaster from July 21.
Most Popular

Other family blockbusters featuring at Vue this summer include the radical reboot Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem¸ which takes a brand-new look at the iconic heroes in a half-shell, the deep sea high school drama of a young kraken embracing the teenage life of a typical human in Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, as well as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Tickets are available now at https://www.myvue.com/

Related topics:Vue LancasterBarbieVueDisneyTickets