Filmed on location: 15 movies and TV shows shot in Morecambe and Lancaster

Lancaster and Morecambe have featured in a wide range of big and small screen productions over the years.

Film crews have descended and put the town’s landmarks and scenery to use on many occasions – and continue to do so.

Here’s a look at 16 TV shows and movies filmed at locations around the district.

Actor Alun Armstrong starred in Alan Bennett’s All Day On The Sands. The 1975 made for TV movie featured mismatched holidaymakers trying to enjoy a visit to Morecambe. It was filmed by London Weekend Television exclusively in Morecambe.

1. All Day On The Sands

Morecambe's Midland Hotel was used in filming episodes of the TV series Agatha Christie's Poirot starring David Suchet, in 1989, most notably in the episode, Double Sin, where Poirot has brought Captain Hastings to stimulate "the little grey cells".

2. Poirot

Actor James Nesbitt was spotted filming on Morecambe promenade for the Netflix thriller, Stay Close, which also starred Eddie Izzard. Nesbitt was also seen outside The Temperance Club Barbers where some of the scenes were filmed in the apartments above.

3. Stay Close

Eric & Ernie is a 2011 British television drama film based on the early career of the British comic double act, Morecambe and Wise. Victoria Wood starred as Sadie Bartholomew, Eric's mother, while Daniel Rigby played Eric Morecambe and Bryan Dick was Ernie Wise. The film was filmed in various locations across the North West including Morecambe and its iconic Winter Gardens theatre.

4. Eric & Ernie

