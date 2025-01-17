Film about rave music legend MC Stevie Hyper D comes to screen at Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A documentary about one of dance music's original pioneering voices comes to the screen at Halton Mill on Friday January 25.

HYPER: The Stevie Hyper D Story is the definitive tale of the UK's original junglist soldier.

A massive stage presence and a musical pioneer, Stevie Hyper D supercharged UK rave culture into one of the most significant global musical movements of the last 30 years.

Stevie's nephew Darrell Austin, goes on a highly personal and emotionally-charged journey to uncover the legacy of the one and only bad boy MC Stevie Hyper D.

Stevie Hyper D performing - a film about him is being shown at Halton Mill. Picture by Tristan O'Neill.

After years of breaking boundaries under the radar, Stephen Austin, AKA Stevie Hyper D, finally signed to Island Records in 1996.

On the brink of major success, at the age of 31 the pressures of relentless performing proved too much.

A heart attack extinguished his potential, leaving a gaping hole in his family and the burgeoning jungle scene.

Today his contribution to UK music culture can be traced from 80s reggae sound systems and jungle’s thrilling 90s apex, all the way to UK rap’s evergreen swagger.

Darrell Austin, Stevie Hyper D’s nephew, goes on a personal journey through 90s London, to discover first hand his uncle’s legacy.

Through conversations with Stevie’s friends, musical peers and other family members, he is forced to confront his own grief and mental health.

Recent years have seen artists like Steve McQueen and Idris Elba remembering and reexamining the untold stories of the London melting pot they grew up in, bringing the underrepresented Caribbean immigrant perspective to the screen.

Tickets for the film, priced £6, are available at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/73416?

The film starts at 7pm, bar open from 6.30pm, and there will be a 'history of drum and bass' live DJ set immediately after the film.