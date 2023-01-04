BIG vs SMALL is a film about power and strength on top of the water, and facing demons under it.

The modern-day fairytale takes viewers from monster waves in Portugal to the dark stillness of a far-north, frozen Finnish lake.

The film tells the story of Joana Andrade, an elite big-wave champion surfer nicknamed the ‘tiny fighter’.

Johanna Nordblad and Joana Andrade in Heinola, Finland. Photo Credit: Elina Manninen, BIG vs SMALL.

When Filmmaker Minna Dufton started her documentary about Joana, who rides the powerhouse waves at Nazaré, Portugal (home of the 100ft World Record Wave surfed by Garrett McNamara), little did she know the athlete harboured a deep secret.

By way of explaining the safety equipment big-wave surfers use, Joana shared her deep fear of drowning, something many big wave surfers share. In that one extraordinary moment, a remarkable cinematic serendipity would unfold and bring together the tiny Portuguese surfer with Finnish world champion free diver, Johanna Nordblad for the most unusual of training sessions.

The film explores how Joana uses the sport as therapy to recover from a devastating childhood experience and her resulting battle with substance abuse.

BIG vs SMALL was produced by Minna Dufton’s company, Raggari Films and is distributed internationally by Escapade Media.

It has been brought to the UK audience by Tull Stories, which is led by UK cinema consultant Jonny Tull, with the support of the BFI, awarding funds from the National Lottery.

BIG vs SMALL comes to The Dukes Lancaster on January 7 and 14.

