Fifteen people with children and dogs rescued in Morecambe Bay after being caught out by tide over bank holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bay Search and Rescue said the bank holiday weekend started off with beautiful sunshine bringing thousands of visitors to the Bay and lots of competitors for a fairly gruelling Dales

Devide cycle race covering around six hundred kilometres with a huge chunk of it off road, starting from the The Coast Office near the Pier Arnside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekend continued and was looking fairly steady following a routine patrol by BSAR sherp crews who regularly patrol the coastline between Arnside and Silverdale before the tides

The Bay Search and Rescue amphibious Sherp vehicle in Morecambe Bay.

due to its popularity with walkers and dog owners, but just minutes after washing the vehicle off and informing Holhead MRCC that the vehicle was on station in came a call that

approximately 15 people with children and dogs were potentially going to be cut off by the incoming tide opposite Silverdale shore car park.

The returning team were paged and arrived back at the Arnside base at The Bob-In Cafe where they quickly made their way back out onto the shoreline and headed for Silverdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On arrival Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team had witnessed several people wade waist deep through the gully which separates the car park from the shore, and had

spoken to several people who had had a near miss with the incoming tide.

Over the weekend BSAR helped Cumbria Police and Arnside and South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team with another more sensitive tasking again utilising the Sherp and drone.