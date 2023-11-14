Festive pantomimes from Lancaster Footlights coming to city’s Grand Theatre

Lancaster Footlights amateur dramatic society and Lancaster Grand Theatre are looking forward to another fantastic festive season of family entertainment with their much-loved Christmas Panto and Adult Panto.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year Lancaster Footlights will be taking to the stage once more to bring you a magical adaptation of the classic fairytale – Sleeping Beauty.

The production will include singsong, spectacular dance, traditional silliness, and slapstick comedy as well as the highly anticipated magical UV scene which leaves young

audiences spellbound!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year's pantomime from Lancaster Footlights was Cinderella. Picture from Lancaster Footlights Cinderella 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As always, this year Lancaster Footlights and Grand Theatre will be offering a relaxed performance of Sleeping Beauty.

The care-free atmosphere and adapted performance is perfect for anyone who would benefit from a less formal environment.

The performance is ideal for people with additional needs and their families and carers.

Last year Footlights Family Panto and the popular Adult Panto by After Dark Entertainment saw record sales and welcomed over 10,000 people to the theatre in December.

Last year's pantomime from Lancaster Footlights was Cinderella. Picture from Lancaster Footlights Cinderella 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directors Jean Hardy and Cheryl Hutton, who have been involved in Christmas Family Panto at Lancaster Grand for many years said: “It’s been fantastic to direct Footlights

Sleeping Beauty Pantomime; one we haven’t done before.

"We have a superb cast of 37 and our action-packed show has something for everyone with lots of fun, great musical numbers, fabulous dancing, panto jokes, and an exciting

UV scene with our Prince battling the witch’s baddies to save the day.

Last year's pantomime from Lancaster Footlights was Cinderella. Picture from Lancaster Footlights Cinderella 2022.

“We hope you enjoy watching the show as much as we have enjoyed directing it.”

This year, for the first time, Lancaster Grand Theatre, in collaboration with Funcast Character Company are welcoming local schools to Jack and Beanstalk- Schools Panto.

A spokesman for After Dark Entertainment said: “We are truly honoured to usher in a feast of festive fun at the Lancaster Grand Theatre this December.

"In addition to presenting our 17th year of the Adult Pantomime, we are thrilled to introduce our latest venture ‘Jack & the Beanstalk: The Schools Panto’ a specially crafted production exclusively tailored for school audiences.

"Our longstanding relationship with the wonderful team at Lancaster Grand and Footlights has allowed us to collaborate seamlessly, bringing even more Panto joy to our local community.

"This exciting addition to our partnership not only promises a remarkable opportunity to foster a love for theatre but also aims to create enduring memories for audiences of all ages.

"For avid Panto enthusiasts, this means the chance to experience three extraordinary shows at Lancaster Grand this year, making it an unmissable season of entertainment.”