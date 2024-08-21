Festive market comes to Heysham village complete with Father Christmas on his sleigh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Heysham village Christmas market at The Royal in Heysham organised by Heysham Neighbourhood Council is on December 7 and 8 from 12pm-5pm.

There will be artisan stalls, a large marquee, a meet, treat and greet with Alpacas, Father Christmas on his sleigh with Thwaites Shire horses and The Royal Heysham pub will be open for food and drink.

Timings for the meet and greet with Alpacas and to see Father Christmas and his sleigh have not yet been released.

The Christmas market is on The Royal Heysham pub car park but the main pedestrian entrance is at Main Street, LA3 2RN, Royal Fold.

Heysham Neighbourhood Council said: “Overall, you can expect a great family event to celebrate and support our local community.

“There is also an opportunity to follow our Angel trail around the village created by Heysham residents of all ages, in workshops and their homes.

“Heysham Heritage Centre will be open too, go in and discover the history behind the local area from the knowledgeable volunteers.

““Like and follow the Heysham Neighbourhood Community page on Facebook to follow events and local news and what’s on updates in the area.

“Get in touch if you’d like to be involved, on the Facebook page or email [email protected].”