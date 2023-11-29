Festive market comes to Heysham village complete with Father Christmas on his sleigh

It’s less than two weeks until the village Christmas market at The Royal in Heysham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There will be artisan stalls, a large marquee, a meet, treat and greet with Wreay Syke Alpacas, Father Christmas on his sleigh with Thwaites Shire horses and The Royal Heysham pub will be open for food and drink inside and outside their heated tent, which will also have live music.

The market is on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10, from 12pm-6pm both days.

Meet the alpacas on Saturday from 12.30pm – 2.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a Christmas market in Heysham village on the car park at The Royal pub on the weekend of Saturday December 9 and Sunday December 10. Picture from Google Street View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thwaites Shire Horses and Father Christmas on his sleigh will be at the market on Sunday from 12pm-2pm weather dependent for the horses wellbeing.

There will be a raffle with vouchers and prizes donated by local businesses and the proceeds will be reinvested in the community.

Free parking is available on the Heysham village main car park, LA3 2RL but people are advised to walk where possible.

Entry is £1 per adult and the advice is to bring cash and card for the 26 artisan stall holders.