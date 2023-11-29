Festive market comes to Heysham village complete with Father Christmas on his sleigh
There will be artisan stalls, a large marquee, a meet, treat and greet with Wreay Syke Alpacas, Father Christmas on his sleigh with Thwaites Shire horses and The Royal Heysham pub will be open for food and drink inside and outside their heated tent, which will also have live music.
The market is on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10, from 12pm-6pm both days.
Meet the alpacas on Saturday from 12.30pm – 2.30pm.
Thwaites Shire Horses and Father Christmas on his sleigh will be at the market on Sunday from 12pm-2pm weather dependent for the horses wellbeing.
There will be a raffle with vouchers and prizes donated by local businesses and the proceeds will be reinvested in the community.
Free parking is available on the Heysham village main car park, LA3 2RL but people are advised to walk where possible.
Entry is £1 per adult and the advice is to bring cash and card for the 26 artisan stall holders.
The Christmas market is on the The Royal Heysham pub car park but the main pedestrian entrance is at Main Street, LA3 2RN, Royal Fold.