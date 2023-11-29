News you can trust since 1837
Festive market comes to Heysham village complete with Father Christmas on his sleigh

It’s less than two weeks until the village Christmas market at The Royal in Heysham.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Nov 2023, 10:03 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
There will be artisan stalls, a large marquee, a meet, treat and greet with Wreay Syke Alpacas, Father Christmas on his sleigh with Thwaites Shire horses and The Royal Heysham pub will be open for food and drink inside and outside their heated tent, which will also have live music.

The market is on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10, from 12pm-6pm both days.

Meet the alpacas on Saturday from 12.30pm – 2.30pm.

There will be a Christmas market in Heysham village on the car park at The Royal pub on the weekend of Saturday December 9 and Sunday December 10. Picture from Google Street View.
Thwaites Shire Horses and Father Christmas on his sleigh will be at the market on Sunday from 12pm-2pm weather dependent for the horses wellbeing.

There will be a raffle with vouchers and prizes donated by local businesses and the proceeds will be reinvested in the community.

Free parking is available on the Heysham village main car park, LA3 2RL but people are advised to walk where possible.

Entry is £1 per adult and the advice is to bring cash and card for the 26 artisan stall holders.

The Christmas market is on the The Royal Heysham pub car park but the main pedestrian entrance is at Main Street, LA3 2RN, Royal Fold.