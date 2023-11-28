To mark the countdown to Christmas, Vue Lancaster is bringing some of the most beloved holiday classics back to the big screen this festive season.

Providing a yuletide treat for film fans and families alike, this year marks milestone anniversaries for a variety of iconic Christmas films - all returning to the big screen at Vue Lancaster.

Kermit and company’s legendary adaptation of The Muppet’s Christmas Carol returns to mark 30 years of one of the most unforgettable retellings of Charles Dickens’ Victorian tale, screening from December 15.

Also celebrating two decades since becoming a Christmas comedy classic is Will Ferrell’s Elf.

Elf (20th anniversary) will be shown at Vue Lancaster from December 1.

From December 1, follow Buddy the Elf’s adventures into the human world after a lifetime raised in the North Pole by Santa and his little helpers.

Another comedy cracker coming to Vue Lancaster is Jim Carrey’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas, screening from December 8.

Will Farrell will be back from December 15 in another outing, this time partnering with Ryan Reynolds in festive favourite Spirited, which will also be screened with a cheerful Sing-A-Long version for those looking to practice their carolling spirit.

Traditional treat It’s A Wonderful Life (from December 22) will return complete with a 4K remaster, bringing some festive magic back onto the big screen.

Home Alone will be shown at Vue Lancaster from December 1.

Family favourites such as Home Alone (from December 1), Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (from December 15) and The Polar Express (from December 22) wrap up the schedule of winter watches, all of which can be enjoyed in Vue’s luxury seating.

Diane Edwards, General Manager of Vue Lancaster said: ‘Christmas is all about spending quality time with friends and family, creating treasured moments to last a lifetime. We’re glad to be marking the merry occasion with a line-up of some of the most iconic and beloved Christmas classics, specially curated to provide the gift of Big Screen Entertainment this year.’

Tickets available from just £4.99 when booked online. To find out more visit https://www.myvue.com/

Christmas Season Line-up at VueElf (20th Anniversary) – w/c 1 December 1Home Alone – w/c December 1How the Grinch Stole Christmas – w/c December 8Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – w/c December 15The Muppet Christmas Carol (30th Anniversary) – w/c December 15Spirited (standard screenings & Sing-A-Long screenings) – w/c December 15The Polar Express – w/c December 22It's A Wonderful Life (4k Restoration) – w/c December 22