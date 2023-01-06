News you can trust since 1837
Festive babies and pets: 17 pictures of your new arrivals in Lancaster and Morecambe this Christmas and New Year

It’s been a magical time for many families in Lancaster and Morecambe as they celebrated some new arrivals.

By Debbie Butler
1 hour ago
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 3:11pm

Whether you welcomed a new baby or a family pet into your home over Christmas and New Year, congratulations to you all.

We asked for your pictures of your new arrivals and, just like Father Christmas, you delivered. Here is a selection.

1. Festive arrivals

Denise Etherington posted this picture of her second grandson who was born on December 21.

Photo: sub

2. Festive arrivals

Elodie Faith Roberts Rowe was born on Christmas Day.

Photo: sub

3. Festive arrivals

Addison Margaret Sylvia Wakelin was born on December 21.

Photo: s

4. Festive arrivals

Muriel Taylor posted this photo of new grand-puppy Derek.

Photo: s

