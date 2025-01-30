Festival set to begin in Kirkby Lonsdale as town recovers from aftermath of fatal fire
Scheduled to run from February 8-23, the festival – Illuminate – features live performances, film screenings and speaker events, as well as creative and wellbeing workshops and family fun aplenty.
There are free activities for children every day during half-term week!
Highlights include an atmospheric one-man production of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, live music from acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter Ben Reel and must-see magic courtesy of The Great Baldini.
A specially curated programme of six films exploring the theme ‘Made in Britain’ will also be staged at the town’s Lunesdale Hall, including Wicked Little Letters, Polite Society and The Old Oak.
Illuminate has also attracted world-class speakers including geneticist and TV host Dr Adam Rutherford, celebrated authors William Fiennes and Anthony McGowan, and MP for Morecambe and
Lunesdale Lizzi Collinge.
The festival is especially significant as Kirkby Lonsdale recovers from the aftermath of a fire that broke out on Main Street during the 2024 Christmas Fair weekend and resulted in loss of life.
It’s hoped that the festival will encourage visitors to return to experience for themselves Kirkby’s unique charm and indomitable community spirit.
“We’re beyond excited to launch Illuminate here in Kirkby Lonsdale,” said festival organiser Diane Nowell.
"We were all devastated by the events of December and want to see the town continue to thrive. We’re inviting people to come along and have a great time, while showing their support for our
community and businesses following a very difficult Christmas.”