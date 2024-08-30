Festival dedicated to memory of well-known Morecambe musician to be held this weekend
A special festival dedicated to the loving memory of musician Tom Marshall is returning to Morecambe.
Tom Fest III will be held in the West End Gardens in Morecambe on August 31, 4pm until late, and September 1, 4pm until sunset.
This year the celebrations will be taken to the next level with a beach party and so much more.
There will be live bands, DJs, beach cricket, silent disco (£5 per headset), immersive prom art, and a beach bar.
A spokesman for West End Players who are presenting the event alongside West End Festival, said: “Let’s come together to celebrate Tom's life and all he has done for our community!
“Join us for an unforgettable experience, filled with music, fun, and community spirit!”