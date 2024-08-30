Festival dedicated to memory of well-known Morecambe musician to be held this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A special festival dedicated to the loving memory of musician Tom Marshall is returning to Morecambe.

Tom Fest III will be held in the West End Gardens in Morecambe on August 31, 4pm until late, and September 1, 4pm until sunset.

This year the celebrations will be taken to the next level with a beach party and so much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be live bands, DJs, beach cricket, silent disco (£5 per headset), immersive prom art, and a beach bar.

Tom Fest III will be held this weekend in the West End of Morecambe.

A spokesman for West End Players who are presenting the event alongside West End Festival, said: “Let’s come together to celebrate Tom's life and all he has done for our community!

“Join us for an unforgettable experience, filled with music, fun, and community spirit!”