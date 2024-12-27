Female sex offender from Morecambe wanted by police

By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Dec 2024, 13:03 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 13:09 GMT
Police are appealing for information to find a wanted female sex offender.

Alicia Chambers, 30, from Morecambe, is wanted after breaching her sex offender notification requirements.

Chambers, is described as white, 5ft 2in tall and of slim build.

She has green eyes, long, dark-brown hair and speaks with a Liverpudlian accent.

Alicia Chambers from Morecambe is wanted by police.

She has a tattoo on her left arm with the name Michael, as well as a heart and feather.

Chambers has links to Lancaster, Blackpool and Kirkby in Merseyside.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected].

