Female sex offender from Morecambe wanted by police
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for information to find a wanted female sex offender.
Alicia Chambers, 30, from Morecambe, is wanted after breaching her sex offender notification requirements.
Chambers, is described as white, 5ft 2in tall and of slim build.
She has green eyes, long, dark-brown hair and speaks with a Liverpudlian accent.
She has a tattoo on her left arm with the name Michael, as well as a heart and feather.
Chambers has links to Lancaster, Blackpool and Kirkby in Merseyside.