More than 30 people have objected to a plan for a 2.5 metre high fence around Central Lancaster High School.

The proposal has caused such strong feeling among nearby residents that ward councillors want the application to be discussed at a planning committee so Bay Learning Trust, which runs the school, can answer residents questions and concerns.

The school wants to remove the existing fence and erect a new 8 foot high boundary fence and access gates.

However, the plan has been criticised by residents, many of who have used the playing fields out of school hours for decades.

Central Lancaster High School. Picture: Google

Two objectors described the plan as ‘monstrous’ and ‘being subliminally reminiscent of the local prison’. Another called it an ‘eyesore’.

A Ridge resident for more than 65 years, Joanne Walton said she used the field daily with her family.

“I feel angry by the proposal of the fencing which will look obtrusive in what is a beautiful natural green area.”

And Ms Gillian Bell knew of people in their 70s who used the area as children and still did.

“It's important to the old and young for play, health and mental health. It's also a corridor for wildlife. The community keep the land clean and safe. Litter picking events are regular and dubious activity gets reported.”

Another objector, William Statham said the “so-called ‘safeguarding fence’, if it prevented access at all times, would be hypocritical to its implied intentions, being of significant detriment to local children and young people.”

Ms Anne Chapman agreed: “I know that schools are being pressured by OFSTED to put up these fences around their playing fields for 'safeguarding'. Where is the evidence that any child has been harmed by the public having access to playing fields?”

One parent of former CHLS pupils who regularly used the green space described it as a valuable and essential part of our community.

“A community which needs access to and benefits so much in a world where face to face communication, healthy activities and mental health wellbeing are disappearing at every turn,” said Mrs Victoria Pratt.

Many of the objectors are concerned about the look of the proposed fence and its height with some pointing out that guidance for school fencing suggests that a 2 metre high fence is sufficient.

“Even the existing 1.5 metre fence which is sturdy and in good condition is a serious challenge to would-be climbers,” said Richard Trevitt, one of several people concerned that not all residents of Crag Road, whose homes overlook the school, had been notified individually about the plan.

Concerns about the fence height were also expressed by Michael Carr, treasurer of the nearby Claver Hill Project which has recently opened a new nature trail.

The project has asked that holes be provided in the bottom of the proposed fence to allow for wildlife including hedgehogs to pass. Rabbits and roe deer are also among the animals seen using the fields for access.

Meanwhile, work on a new fence around Lancaster’s Ripley St Thomas CE Academy, also run by Bay Learning Trust, has been paused after residents complaints and in July, Bay Learning Trust received planning permission to build a 2.4m high fence at Morecambe Bay Academy in Dallam Avenue.