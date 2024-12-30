Fault puts Heysham nuclear power station offline over Christmas
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
EDF Energy said the outage at Heysham 2 power station, near Morecambe, on Monday, December 23, was caused by an issue with the high voltage transmission system run by National Grid.
National Grid confirmed there was a fault at one of its remote substations that was at about the time Heysham 2 tripped.
EDF said it worked with National Grid over the Christmas period to fix the issue and safely return the reactor to service.
The energy provider said the Office for Nuclear Regulation was kept fully informed during the incident.
Heysham is the only site in the UK to have two operating nuclear power stations.
Heysham 1 began operating in 1983. It has two advanced gas cooled reactors, which are scheduled for closure in 2027.
The second plant started generating in 1988 and is due to close in 2030.