Fascinating past of Lancaster's mills marked by history trail and 12 new green heritage plaques

The trail explores the people and buildings that make up the historic Lancaster Mill Race – once the lifeblood of local industry – and the watercourse flowing beneath the city.

The digital trail highlights 12 new green heritage plaques specially created to celebrate the architects, buildings, industries and workers that shaped the landscape we see today.

It includes the site of Lancaster’s earliest known mill at 10 Damside Street, the former Abbott’s glassworks on Chapel Street and the Church of St John the Evangelist, among other fascinating sites.

One of the guided walks that took place to launch the new Lancaster heritage trail.

A series of guided walks to launch the trail took place and were attended by 30 people.

The plaques, guided tour and trail have been created as part of the Lancaster High Streets Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) programme, thanks to generous support from Historic England and co-funded by Lancaster City Council.

Engagement Officer Rachael Bowers said: “During the HSHAZ project we have uncovered so many interesting facts about the Mill Race area. Last year, we asked people to vote for the places they thought deserved a green heritage plaque, and now the plaques are up we can’t wait to share the stories behind them.”

The interactive digital trail is available online at Lancaster.gov.uk/millraceheritagetrail and printed copies will soon be available from Lancaster City Museum as well as Lancaster Visitor Information Centre.