There will be a Farmers Market in Lancaster on Sunday, October 6.

The Bull Pen Ltd have organised a Farmers Market at Lancaster Auction Mart on Wyresdale Road and are bringing local produce and business to local people.

The market will be from 10am to 4pm.

Alongside the market there will be live music and a bar from 12pm until 6pm.

There will be fun for the whole family, said organisers.

The Bull Pen Ltd said: “We are looking for any singers or bands that would like a slot throughout the day.

“We have stalls available free of charge for charities and also space for any other stall holders.

“Application forms are available on request by contacting [email protected].”