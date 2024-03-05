Fantastic reader picture shows the Northern Lights display in Lancaster

The Northern Lights. Sean Howell's picture was taken from Grasmere Road in Lancaster.

The aurora borealis lit up the night skies across the UK, with hues of green and purple dancing across the skies.

Sean Howell was lucky enough to witness them and take this great picture from Grasmere Road in Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I got the notification that the aurora was active so I popped my camera out the window and managed to capture this image,” he said.

The natural light display is caused by charged particles from the Sun which interact with Earth’s magnetic field.

The colour display depends in part on what molecules the charged particles interact with.

Red and green colours tend to be hallmarks of oxygen, pink and red the signs of nitrogen with blue and purple being the results of hydrogen and helium.

Late September to mid-March is generally considered the best period for aurora sightings.