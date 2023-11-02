Fantastic Light Up Lancaster festival starts today and here’s how to download the route map

Get ready to embark on a luminous journey through the heart of Lancaster as Light Up Lancaster returns to captivate the city once more.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year, the festival promises an extraordinary three-day spectacle, taking place from today, Thursday, (November 2) to Saturday November 4, with extended hours from 5pm to 9pm each night.

Lancaster Market Square will come alive with local street food stalls, offering a wide range of hot food, cakes, and drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can grab something delicious to eat and drink from the stalls or surrounding shops, sit in a beautifully lit dining space, and enjoy live music from local musicians throughout

Light Up Lancaster starts today until November 4. Picture by Robin Zahler.

the night.

Familiar locations will once again be illuminated to perfection.

Don't miss the breathtaking Castle Illuminations by Illuminos, presenting 'The Great Cower,' promising projections that capture the beauty and fancifulness of artists who embellished the Great Cowcher over 500 years ago.

Dalton Square will be lit by imitating the dog with their project 'Dear Einstein,' which will also feature a live community choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St John's Church will feature an interactive, projected tempest - a source of life and mystery.

The Storey Gardens will showcase 'Firefly Field,' a mesmerising light installation of numerous flying light points creating the illusion of fireflies.

The magic begins today, Thursday, (November 2) and everyone is invited to come and celebrate on the opening night.

With extended hours, running from 5pm to 9pm each night, visitors have ample time to immerse themselves in the brilliance and wonder of this one-of-a-kind festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To download the map of the locations and information about the installations visit https://i.emlfiles4.com/cmpdoc/0/3/9/5/3/3/files/13562_light-up-lancaster-digital-map.pdf?fbclid=IwAR30futdeNJQkaoqENzJz8-465gL9WMiPH7ZvKp60Nytxid62vm5EIMp0JQ

For the full lineup of events visit https://www.lightuplancaster.co.uk/

Facebook: @lightuplancaster

Twitter: @lightuplanc