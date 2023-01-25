Choose from seven family shows this season and make sure to look out for our Season Family pass that gives you 15% off when you book three shows or 10% off when you book two shows.

The Dukes is kicking off the season with Flotsam & Jetsam (February 4), a hopeful, adventure story about two very different creatures that must learn to work together.

Visual theatre with original music and delightful puppetry.

toooB comes to The Dukes in Lancaster on March 4.

toooB (March 4) is an enchanting wordless performance suitable for ages 6 - 24 month olds.

A gentle sensory adventure where a performer is costumed inside a giant caterpillar-like tunnel creation, magically manipulating it before playfully emerging from the tunnel and

inviting the audience to play.

Curious Investigators (March 25) is an interactive engineering adventure for young scientists created in collaboration with engineering experts from Lancaster University: a

delightfully surprising, highly visual show.

The funny, loveable Twirlywoos (March 8-9) are brought to life on stage with beautifully inventive puppetry promising an hour of colourful fun and laughter.

From the producers of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Twirlywoos Live is an enchanting introduction to theatre for all ages.

The King of Nothing (April 15) is an anarchic re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen’s Emperor’s New Clothes, in which the characters (and the audience) discover that people can

be made to believe anything.

With songs, puppetry, slapstick and more, the two Swindlers (or should we call them ‘actors’) will weave their cunning magic on children and adults alike.

Based on the well known adored book, The Singing Mermaid (May 30-31) is coming to the Dukes!

With three skilled performers, beautiful puppets and music and songs by Barb Jungr (We’re Going on a Bear Hunt), Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks’ much-loved story is

a perfect treat for all the family.

The Hero Next Door (June 16), a celebration of difference, friendship and working together to do the right thing.

Using film, animation, music and physical theatre, the show is accessible to all and is brought to you by a collective of disabled, non-disabled and culturally diverse actors.