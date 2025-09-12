Family pays tribute to Carnforth teenager

By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Sep 2025, 10:18 BST
William Pedley. Photo: Cumbria Police.
The family of a 15-year-old who died last month have paid tribute to his life.

William Pedley, known as Will, went missing on August 27 and was found on August 28 on his family's farm in Barbon.

His parents Richard and Jess, of Barbon, near Carnforth, will auction Will’s prize-winning gimmer lamb at Hawes auction mart on Monday September 15, in his memory.

In a tribute issued by Cumbria police, his family said: “William John Pedley. We struggle to find words.

“William was our beloved son.

“He was a much loved big brother to his brother and sister, an adored nephew, a cousin and a good friend to many.

“His passing leaves a huge void in our lives and to all he made smile in his 15 wonderful years but he will be with us forever in our hearts.”

The money raised from the sale will go towards raising vital funds for national suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

