Family pay tribute to Clapham man who died in collision near North Yorkshire village Ingleton

By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:46 BST
The family of a man who died in a collision near Ingleton on Tuesday (April 15) have movingly paid tribute to him.

The collision happened at 1.09pm on the A65 between Whinney Mire Lane and Green Lane, Ingleton.

A Peugeot Partner panel van collided with a white BMW motorbike.

Sadly, the rider of the motorbike, Wyn Roberts, who was 79, died at the scene.

Wyn’s family have today issued this tribute: "Wyn was an extremely kind and caring man, selfless in his energies to the community, family and friends.

"He was an expert in archery, sailing and an exceptional craftsman and woodworker, he was renowned for teaching and mentoring these skills to all, in various settings including scouting and schools.

“Anyone of any age could rely on Wyn’s support and expertise.

"A true gentleman, he was extremely generous in his outlook, taking great joy in seeing others succeed – with boundless energy he was quick to lend a hand and first to help.

"With many interests and an extremely practical man, he also loved sea fishing, motorbiking, shooting and his spaniel Tigger.

“From Clapham, Wyn was a centrepiece in the local community, he was never still in supporting projects and creating superb communal woodwork and would arrive anywhere at the drop of a hat, to help anyone.

“Wyn leaves behind his loving partner Cherry, three children Sam, Joe and Jessica, stepson John, their partners, and four grandchildren whom he doted on and loved him very much.

“Wyn will be sorely missed and never forgotten.”

