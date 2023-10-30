The brother of a man who went missing in Lancaster nearly a year ago has launched an online fundraiser to help find him.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friends and family of Daniel Hives are trying to raise money for an underwater search and rescue team who have been looking for the dad-of-one.

Daniel was last seen on the night of December 10 2022 leaving an address in City View, Sidings Close, Lancaster, which is close to the River Lune.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Hives, who has links to Preston, is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with short brown hair.

The family of Daniel Hives missing in Lancaster since December 2022 have launched an online fundraiser to help find him.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers.

Dan is originally from Coventry, then moved to Preston about eight years ago, and was staying in Lancaster at the time of his disappearance.

His brother Robbie and friends have held a number of gatherings on the Millennium Bridge this year to raise awareness of Daniel's disappearance, including on his 29th birthday in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraising page, set up by Daniel’s brother Robbie, said: "Hey everyone, we’re fundraising for our boy Dan as the system have failed him massively.

Friends and family of Daniel Hives meet up to search for him around Lancaster. His brother Robbie and friends have held a number of gatherings on the Millennium Bridge this year to raise awareness of Daniel's disappearance, including on his 29th birthday in March.

"Daniel is a loved brother, friend and most of all, Daniel is a dad to a beautiful little lad who doesn’t deserve to be told his dad's been given up on. Doesn’t deserve to grow up angry at the world.

"We’re doing everything we can to make sure this search continues and we keep his name alive.

"We need answers and we’re in desperate need for everyone’s help whether it’s a pound or a share it’s greatly appreciated. All money will be going to our under water search team really close to home, Beneath the Surface, and then for resources to carry on our search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We love you Dan. We’re sorry it’s come to this. We wish we were with you that night. We won’t stop. We can’t stop."

The Chorley-based Beneath the Surface underwater diving team, who help families search for missing loved ones using sonar technology and scuba diving skills, have searched the Lune for Daniel on more than one occasion this year.

Extensive searches have taken place since Daniel’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Daniel and where he might be, should contact police on 101 quoting log 0250 of December 12.

You can donate to the online fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/z7cxq-help-bring-daniel-home

A fundraising event will also be held on December 9 to mark a year since Daniel disappeared.