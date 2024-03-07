Family of Heysham toddler who died in gas explosion appeal for volunteers to help create memorial garden

The family of a toddler who died in a gas explosion in Heysham have launched an appeal for volunteers to help create a memorial garden for him.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Mar 2024, 11:14 GMT
Two-year-old George Hinds lost his life in the tragedy on Mallowdale Avenue on May 16 2021.

A new Facebook group ‘George’s Forget-Me-Not Garden’ has been set up and George’s nanna Janice Studholme has appealed in the group for landscape gardeners, project

managers, tradesmen, refreshment staff, volunteers or anyone willing to give a couple hours to help.

George Hinds died in a gas explosion in Heysham in 2021. His family are appealing for volunteers to help create a memorial garden for him.

“As a family we are now in a position to go forward with the planning, to make a tragedy into a place where the community can come together,’ said Janice.

"From day one the community came together fundraising. Hurley flyer, Georges convoy, GoFundMe page, The Grand Theatre, Travis Perkins, donations from the public all throughout England, the list is endless.

"There was a fund of £20,750 which was raised all together.

"The convoy money was divided between Georges forget-me-not garden and the Tigerlily Trust.

" £2,350 was sent to the Tigerlily Trust to help the families providing support which is invaluable as my daughter and partner know.

“As we are now in position to start creating George’s garden we are looking to make our own DIY team for anyone willing to join us in creating a special place for the family and community.

"We are looking for landscape gardeners, project managers, tradesmen, refreshment staff, volunteers or anyone willing to give a couple of hours to help.

“More details about a community meeting for anyone willing to help will be coming out soon.”

Visit George’s Forget-Me-Not Garden on Facebook for updates.

