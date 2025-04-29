Family makes emotional plea after woman’s body found in sea at Morecambe

The family of Vivienne who was found in the water off the Stone Jetty in Morecambe have issued a witness appeal.

A witness appeal and a photo of Vivienne were placed at the bottom of Broadway by the family.

The family said: “A gentle and much-loved soul taken too soon by the cruel illness of schizophrenia.

"Vivienne was last seen just outside her home in Torrisholme village at 8.45am on Tuesday, April 22 wandering in her night clothes.

“After a missing person’s alert she was found in the water off the Stone Jetty at 12.30pm.

“She had a pulse but tragically could not be revived.

“Some time between these hours it is likely she walked all the way to the promenade.”

“We wish it known she was extremely brave and fighting till the end; we are sure she did not set out to self harm but was desperate to ‘walk herself’ into a state of being able to sleep.

“In our need for eventual closure, we wish to know how it came to be she ended up in the water and by which route she took.

“It was most likely either up Broadway or Lancaster Road.

“We appeal for any witnesses who may have seen her between the hours of 8.45am and noon on Tuesday, April 22 along Broadway or Lancaster Road, around Torrisholme village, Shrimp roundabout, Marine Road/Promenade.

“She would have looked slow-moving, tall but stooped, may have been walking, sitting or laying, mistaken for a homeless person or intoxicated person, dressed in night clothes or red sweater and exhausted.

“Her hair was more grey than in the photo with this appeal.”

Call police on 101 or call/message on numbers 07903 343435 or 07751 968833 (anonymous if wished).