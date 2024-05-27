Family fun on the road with Stagecoach in Lancaster and Morecambe this half term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wheels on the bus will be going round and round his half term as Stagecoach invites families on an adventure that won’t break the bank.

Stagecoach has a fleet of buses taking people to all sorts of exciting places for just £2 a ticket per person - with the added bonus that up to four children under the age of five can travel for free.

Children aged five to 15 can also benefit from a discounted rate.

The Stagecoach super deal means that families can visit their favourite places as well as exploring far-flung corners of North Lancashire that they may never have seen before.

Lancaster Castle is easily accessible by bus this half term.

So hop on a bus and set off on a budget-friendly day out this half term.

And if you’re wondering where to go, here are the top five suggestions for you:

Lancaster Castle, Lancaster

Bus route: 1, 1A, 2X, 4, 6A, 7, 10, 11, 18, 40, 41, 42, 49, 55, 100, 555

Happy Mount Park in Morecambe is easily accessible by bus this half term.

Bus stop: Lancaster Bus Station

Lancaster Maritime Museum, Lancaster

Bus route: 4 & X4

Bus stop: Maritime Museum (or a five minute walk from Lancaster Bus Station)

Lancaster Treasure Hunt Trail

Bus route: 1, 1A, 2X, 4, 6A, 7, 10, 11, 18, 40, 41, 42, 49, 55, 100, 555

Bus stop: Lancaster Bus Station

Search for lost treasure on this exciting trail through the city.

Jump Rush Trampoline Park, Morecambe

Bus route: 2X, 5, 6, 6A, 6B, 6C, 41, 100, 755

Bus stop: Morecambe bus station

Happy Mount Park, Morecambe

Bus route: 5, 755