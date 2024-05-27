Family fun on the road with Stagecoach in Lancaster and Morecambe this half term
Stagecoach has a fleet of buses taking people to all sorts of exciting places for just £2 a ticket per person - with the added bonus that up to four children under the age of five can travel for free.
Children aged five to 15 can also benefit from a discounted rate.
The Stagecoach super deal means that families can visit their favourite places as well as exploring far-flung corners of North Lancashire that they may never have seen before.
So hop on a bus and set off on a budget-friendly day out this half term.
And if you’re wondering where to go, here are the top five suggestions for you:
Lancaster Castle, Lancaster
Bus route: 1, 1A, 2X, 4, 6A, 7, 10, 11, 18, 40, 41, 42, 49, 55, 100, 555
Bus stop: Lancaster Bus Station
Lancaster Maritime Museum, Lancaster
Bus route: 4 & X4
Bus stop: Maritime Museum (or a five minute walk from Lancaster Bus Station)
Lancaster Treasure Hunt Trail
Bus route: 1, 1A, 2X, 4, 6A, 7, 10, 11, 18, 40, 41, 42, 49, 55, 100, 555
Bus stop: Lancaster Bus Station
Search for lost treasure on this exciting trail through the city.
Jump Rush Trampoline Park, Morecambe
Bus route: 2X, 5, 6, 6A, 6B, 6C, 41, 100, 755
Bus stop: Morecambe bus station
Happy Mount Park, Morecambe
Bus route: 5, 755
Bus stop: Bare, Happy Mount Park