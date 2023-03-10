News you can trust since 1837
Family businesses in Heysham and Lancaster make shortlist for prestigious 2023 awards

Lancaster district businesses are proving keeping it in the family is a recipe for success after being named as finalists for coveted awards.

By Debbie Butler
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 12:08pm

TP Financial Solutions of Heysham and Mill House Farm Pods of Cockerham have both been shortlisted for the North West Family Business Awards 2023.

Both firms beat strong competition with a record number of family businesses entering the awards from across the North West.

TP Financial Solutions are finalists for the Best Social Impact and People’s Choice Lancashire categories, while Mill House Farm Pods made the shortlist in three categories – Employee of the Year, Emerging Family Business and People’s Choice Lancashire.

TP Financial Solutions of Heysham.
Tarnia Elsworth and Annabel Lumsden, directors of TP Financial Solutions, said: “To be nominated and shortlisted for these prestigious awards is an honour – as a family business it is important to celebrate our successes together, we will look forward to celebrating with the other finalists in May.”

Mill House Farm Pods, run by the Kellet family, offer well-equipped glamping accommodation with a studio-style layout and beautiful views of the countryside.

The North West Family Business Awards, organised by The Family Business Community, champion family firms from across the region, recognising their achievements and celebrating their successes in style.

Mill House Farm Pods at Cockerham.
Sue Howorth, Co-Founder of The Family Business Community, added: “We have been absolutely blown away by the sheer volume of outstanding award entries that came our way. Our finalists should feel incredibly proud of the hard work, commitment, and creativity which have taken them to the shortlist.”

The finalists will now be invited to the awards ceremony at the Concorde Conference Centre, Manchester, on May 19.

