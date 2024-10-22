Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The families of four people who died in a fatal road traffic collision on the M6 past Tebay have paid tribute to their lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision occurred at around 4.04pm on Tuesday October 15 following a report of a Skoda travelling Southbound on the Northbound carriageway, which was then involved in a head on collision with a Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota has been formally identified as Jaroslaw Rossa, aged 42, of Kilvaxter Drive, Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, in the vehicle were two of his sons, Filip Rossa, aged 15 and Dominic Rossa, aged seven, both of east Glasgow.

Pictured from left: Jade and Arran, Filip, Dominic and Jaroslaw Rossa.

In tribute to her sons, Filip and Dominic, their mother Kamila said: “We are heartbroken at the passing of our beloved angels - Filip and Dominic.

“Filip was very intelligent, sensitive and full of love. We will never forget his smile, open arms, and the words "tuli, tuli" (hugs, hugs). He was fascinated by computer games but also incredibly good at chess. He loved chemistry and dreamed of studying at the University of Glasgow.

“Dominic was always smiling, very resolute and sociable. He was extremely caring, always thinking of others first, and the first to help if someone was in trouble. Always surrounded by a group of friends of all ages. He loved dinosaurs and Pokémon, but most of all he loved penguins and dreamed of adopting one.

“Our lives will never be the same again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A passenger in the vehicle, Jade McEnroe, aged 33, of Kilmuir Road, Glasgow also died at the scene.

In tribute to their daughter, Jade’s parents said “Our beloved daughter Jade, you are so loved, and we will miss you every day.

“You are a very much-loved mummy to Arran.”

Her son, Arran, aged seven, was also in the vehicle and was taken to hospital where he remains with serious injuries.

His father said: “I would like to thank everyone for their kind messages, to the emergency services and the members of the public that assisted at the scene.”

A fundraiser has been launched after the tragedy with the family having reportedly been on its way back from a trip to Legoland.

The 40 year old driver of a Skoda also died in the horrific incident.