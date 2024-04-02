More than 100 entries were received for the popular event which took place as part of the 2024 festival.

In the wildlife category, the winners were Ellen Bell, Jonny Gios and John Bentham, with their striking images of dragonflies, otters and terns respectively.

Iwona Suwala and Graham Dean, for theirs of turbines off Walney Island and beached boats on Morecambe, took the top price in the landscape category

Finally, for the under 18s, 14-year-old newcomer Jed Tansley impressed the judges with his winning image of a fallow deer stag at Levens Hall.

Here are their fabulous winning pictures.

1 . Fallow Deer at Levens Hall - Photo: Jed Tansley Photography Photo Sales

2 . Common Blue Darter at Reddish Vale Country Park, near Manchester - Photo: Ellen Bell Photo Sales

3 . Tern with a sand eel at Hodbarrow nature reserve, Millom - Photo: John Bentham Photo Sales