Fabulous Lancaster barn conversion with a stunning open plan living area on the market for £650k

Stone Top Barn at Over Wyresdale is on the market with Fine & Country for £650,000 and this three-bedroomed home is bound to impress.

A stylish and glamorous conversion, there’s nothing rustic about it. Think sophisticated clean lines, polished surfaces and bespoke light fittings that sparkle, with a host of on trend and contemporary design choices.

Great thought and attention to detail has been poured into every element of the conversion, with all of the contents available to buy by separate negotiation should you wish.

Step inside and the main draw is the fabulous open plan living area, the space transitioning seamlessly for cooking, eating and relaxing. Also on the ground floor is a wet room and utility room.

To the first floor is a luxuriously appointed principle bedroom with bath and shower room, two further double bedrooms and a shower room.

There is a vast amount of untapped potential in the outside space with an exceptionally generous garden offering landscaping potential for the green fingered buyer, a huge amount of parking and a modern barn which is currently used as workshop, garage and for hobbies – but subject to planning permission offers additional development potential.

